Blackout in Samba as Pak drones intercepted

21:52

Red streaks lit up the night sky and loud explosions were heard as India's air defence systems intercepted incoming Pakistani drones amid a power blackout in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir late Saturday.





The dramatic exchange prompted panic among residents, though no casualties or damage have been reported so far.





According to local officials, no drone activity has been observed in the area for the past 15 minutes, suggesting a possible pause in the cross-border incursion.





Security forces remain on high alert. -- ANI