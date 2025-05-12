HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Blackout in Samba as Pak drones intercepted

Mon, 12 May 2025
21:52
Red streaks lit up the night sky and loud explosions were heard as India's air defence systems intercepted incoming Pakistani drones amid a power blackout in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir late Saturday.

The dramatic exchange prompted panic among residents, though no casualties or damage have been reported so far.

According to local officials, no drone activity has been observed in the area for the past 15 minutes, suggesting a possible pause in the cross-border incursion.

Security forces remain on high alert.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Asserting that India will not tolerate any 'nuclear blackmail', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said operations against Pakistan have only been kept in abeyance and the future will depend on their behaviour.

President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that his administration stopped a 'nuclear conflict' between India and Pakistan, adding that he told the two countries America will do a 'lot of trade' with them if they stop the conflict.

The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan on Monday deliberated on various aspects of the May 10 understanding reached between the two sides on cessation of hostilities.

"We have not hit Kirana hills, whatever is there," Director General of Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti said at a media briefing on Operation Sindoor.

