All 32 airports shut during Op Sindoor resume operations

Security measures were enhanced, and at least 32 airports in northern and western parts of the country were temporarily shut in view of the conflict. On Saturday, India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect.





In a statement on Monday, state-owned AAI said the 32 airports that were closed for civilian aircraft operations till 0529 hours of May 15 are now available for operations with immediate effect. "It is recommended for travellers to check flight status directly with Airlines and monitor airlines' websites for regular updates," the statement said.





Civilian flight operations from the 32 airports across northern and western India, including Srinagar and Amritsar, were suspended from May 9 to May 15.





The Airports Authority of India (AAI), along with other aviation authorities, had issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for all civilian flight operations. PTI

