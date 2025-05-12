HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
32 airports closed due to India-Pak standoff set to reopen

Mon, 12 May 2025
11:30
Civil aviation authorities have decided to reopen 32 airports that were shut for civil flight operations following last week's armed conflict between India and Pakistan, official sources said on Monday. 

A formal announcement regarding the resumption of operations at these airports is expected to be announced soon, the sources added. Civil flight operations from 32 airports across northern and western India, including Srinagar and Amritsar, were suspended from May 9 to May 15 due to the military standoff between India and Pakistan.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), along with other aviation authorities, issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for all civilian flight operations. PTI

