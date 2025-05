09:33

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi





The Chinese foreign minister made these comments during a telephonic conversation with deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, according to a statement by the foreign office.





During the conversation, Dar briefed Wang Yi on the evolving regional situation. -- PTI

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday said that his country would continue to stand by Pakistan in upholding its "sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national independence'.