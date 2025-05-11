HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Wife of detained BSF constable seeks meeting with Bengal CM

Sun, 11 May 2025
16:45
The wife of Border Security Force constable Purnam Kumar Sahu detained by Pakistan Rangers, on Sunday, said she has sought a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to appeal for her intervention in her husband's release.

She expressed hope that Banerjee's involvement could expedite the process. Forty-year-old Sahu, posted in Punjab's Ferozepur sector, inadvertently crossed the international border on April 23 and was subsequently taken into custody by Pakistan Rangers.

"I have sought a brief meeting with Mamata Banerjee. She is the chief minister and a powerful leader, so her intervention will help in expediting the matter," Rajni Sahu told a vernacular news channel.

Rajni said she had spoken to BSF officials following an understanding between India and Pakistan to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, but received no substantial updates.

"They assured me, but there is nothing new in their response," she added. 

Rajni said she is hopeful that her husband could be brought back through a possible swap with a Pakistani Ranger who was apprehended by Indian forces in Rajasthan on May 3.

Senior TMC leader and MP Kalyan Banerjee, who has been asked by the state government to follow up on the matter, said he had already spoken to the Director General of BSF on Saturday evening.

"I called up the DG last evening to ensure that the matter is now pursued seriously. The situation is improving, and this is the right time to push for his release," Banerjee said.

Sahu's family resides in Rishra in West Bengal's Hooghly district.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Trump announced ceasefire': Rahul writes to PM
LIVE! 'Trump announced ceasefire': Rahul writes to PM

Might of Indian military felt in Rawalpindi: Rajnath
Might of Indian military felt in Rawalpindi: Rajnath

Under Operation Sindoor, Indian armed forces not only struck Pakistani military bases near the border but their might was even felt in Rawalpindi where the headquarters of the Pakistani Army is located, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh...

J-K police advises border residents to stay in shelters
J-K police advises border residents to stay in shelters

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday asked border villages residents, who were evacuated to safer places in view of cross border shelling by Pakistan, not to rush back to homes as they are yet to sanitise and clear these areas of...

'Neither India Or Pakistan Desire Full-Scale War'
'Neither India Or Pakistan Desire Full-Scale War'

'I am worried that Pakistan will still feel compelled to take substantive military action beyond this apparent drone activity.''If so, the crisis could persist for a while more and dangerous days are still ahead.'

Soldier killed guarding air base in J-K's Udhampur
Soldier killed guarding air base in J-K's Udhampur

A soldier was killed when he was hit by a fragment of a Pakistani drone, which was successfully intercepted by the Army Air Defence at an air base in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Saturday, officials said.

