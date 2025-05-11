We have called Pakistan's nuclear deterrence bluff: India

21:19

Government sources on Sunday said a new normal has been established in India's response to cross-border terrorism, asserting that the Line of Control (LoC), the International Border (IB), and even the nuclear threat will no longer shield Pakistan.





"The new normal is the LoC will not protect you, the IB will not protect you, the nuclear threat will not protect you," they said.





Following India's retaliatory strikes after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, sources claimed, "We have called Pakistan's nuclear deterrence bluff."





While India takes the nuclear threat seriously, it 'cannot serve as a cover for Pakistan to come and do terrorism in our country,' top officials told PTI.





Sources further stated that when Pakistan attempted to attack Udhampur, India responded as promised by the Prime Minister, demolishing eight Pakistani air bases.





"Pakistan changed its tune immediately after we hit their air bases," they added.





The next morning, US National Security Advisor Marco Rubio called India's External Affairs Minister to say that "Pakistan has understood." -- PTI