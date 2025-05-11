HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Trump hails strong India, Pak leaderships for reaching truce

Sun, 11 May 2025
US President Donald Trump on Sunday praised the "strong and unwaveringly powerful" leadership of India and Pakistan for reaching a ceasefire, saying their legacy is greatly enhanced by their brave actions. 

India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Control and International Border on Saturday. 

"I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have lead (led) to the death and destruction of so many, and so much, Trump said in a post on Truth Social. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions," he said. 

"I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade substantially with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a thousand years, a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!" 

