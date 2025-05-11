Soldier hurt in exchange of fire with suspected terrorist outside J-K army camp

08:23





The incident took place in the high-security Nagrota area late Saturday evening, the official said.





On noticing suspicious movement near the perimeter, alert sentry at Nagrota Military Station issued a challenge, leading to a brief exchange of fire with the suspect.





Sentry sustained a minor injury, the army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said.





The White Knight Corps said the search operations are underway to track the intruder(s).





Meanwhile, a police spokesman termed as baseless reports claiming the presence of terrorists in the R S Pura sector on the outskirts of Jammu.





People are advised to report any suspicious movement to the police for proper verification. Uploading and forwarding unverified messages (about presence of terrorists) on social media creates panic among the general public, he said.





The spokesman said that any such deliberate attempt to create panic among the general public through such routine, unverified reports may attract legal action.





"Cooperate with police for maintaining peace and normalcy in the region," he said. -- PTI

