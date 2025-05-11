HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Soldier hurt in exchange of fire with suspected terrorist outside J-K army camp

Sun, 11 May 2025
08:23
An army trooper was injured in a brief exchange of fire with a suspected terrorist outside a camp here on Saturday, an official said, as a massive search operation is on to secure the area. 

The incident took place in the high-security Nagrota area late Saturday evening, the official said. 

On noticing suspicious movement near the perimeter, alert sentry at Nagrota Military Station issued a challenge, leading to a brief exchange of fire with the suspect. 

Sentry sustained a minor injury, the army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said. 

The White Knight Corps said the search operations are underway to track the intruder(s). 

Meanwhile, a police spokesman termed as baseless reports claiming the presence of terrorists in the R S Pura sector on the outskirts of Jammu. 

People are advised to report any suspicious movement to the police for proper verification. Uploading and forwarding unverified messages (about presence of terrorists) on social media creates panic among the general public, he said. 

The spokesman said that any such deliberate attempt to create panic among the general public through such routine, unverified reports may attract legal action. 

"Cooperate with police for maintaining peace and normalcy in the region," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Amritsar on high alert, people asked to stay indoors
LIVE! Amritsar on high alert, people asked to stay indoors

Pak shelling toll rises to 7 in J-K, more than 25 hurt
Pak shelling toll rises to 7 in J-K, more than 25 hurt

The casualties were reported hours before India and Pakistan agreed to end hostilities, which soared after the Indian Armed Forces hit terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir earlier this week in response to the...

What the...: Drone attacks resume as Pak violates ceasefire
What the...: Drone attacks resume as Pak violates ceasefire

A series of blasts took place in Srinagar city as the security agencies brought down a drone that was seen hovering over Batwara area of the city, close to an army installation, officials said.

Breach of understanding: India on ceasefire violation by Pak
Breach of understanding: India on ceasefire violation by Pak

India has accused Pakistan of breaching an understanding reached earlier on Saturday to stop military actions. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said there have been repeated violations of the understanding since the evening, and that the...

Will adhere to ceasefire, but...: India's warning to Pak
Will adhere to ceasefire, but...: India's warning to Pak

'Every misadventure by Pakistan will be met with strength and every future escalation will invite a decisive response'

