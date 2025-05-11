Rajnath to inaugurate BrahMos testing facility in Lucknow today

09:39





As per the Defence Minister's Office, Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the facility at around 11 am.





"At around 11.00 am today, 11th May, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh will virtually inaugurate the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow," the post said.





Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for the Defence Technology & Test Centre and BRAHMOS Manufacturing Centre, established by the Defence Research & Development Organisation in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on December 26, 2021.





According to an official release, a first-of-its-kind Defence Technologies & Test Centre, over approximately 22 acres, is set up to accelerate the growth of the defence and aerospace manufacturing clusters in Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor.





The BRAHMOS Manufacturing Centre, announced by BrahMos Aerospace, is a modern, state-of-the-art facility in the Lucknow node of UP DIC.





It covers over 200 acres and produces the new BRAHMOS-NG (Next Generation) variant, which carries forward the lineage of the BRAHMOS weapons system. -- ANI

