Rajnath inaugurates BrahMos production unit

Sun, 11 May 2025
13:40
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday virtually inaugurated the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility at the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor Lucknow.

The Rs 300 crore facility is a key part of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor and represents India's commitment to self-reliant defence manufacturing, the Ministry of Defence said.

'It includes not only missile production but also testing, integration, and a materials complex for aerospace-grade components. A major leap toward #AtmanirbharBharat and a strategic boost to regional industrial growth,' the Ministry of Defence said on X.

The Uttar Pradesh government had said the facility will manufacture one of the world's fastest supersonic cruise missiles, with a range of 290 to 400 km and a top speed of Mach 2.8.

The missile, a product of BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between India and Russia, can be launched from land, sea, or air and uses a 'fire and forget' system.

Completed in three-and-a-half years, the BrahMos production unit in Lucknow is spread over 80 hectares of land provided free of cost by the Uttar Pradesh government, the state government had said in the statement.

The UP Defence Industrial Corridor, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, has six nodes --- Lucknow, Kanpur, Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, and Chitrakoot -- where major investments are being made to boost defence manufacturing.

Uttar Pradesh is the second state after Tamil Nadu to establish a Defence Industrial Corridor, it added.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PM chairs high-level meeting; CDS, Doval present
LIVE! PM chairs high-level meeting; CDS, Doval present

Operation Sindoor is still ongoing, says IAF on X
Operation Sindoor is still ongoing, says IAF on X

The Indian Air Force on Sunday said it has successfully executed its assigned tasks with precision and in line with national objectives during Operation Sindoor.

Ceasefire: Punjab residents asked to resume normal life
Ceasefire: Punjab residents asked to resume normal life

Calm prevailed in Punjab, especially in the border areas of the state, on Sunday morning, following an understanding between India and Pakistan to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea.

Operation Sindoor: 'Don't Mess With India'
Operation Sindoor: 'Don't Mess With India'

'This strike has certainly enhanced your image.''Otherwise, people would have called you a damp squib, capable of doing nothing except talking big.'

'Neither India Or Pakistan Desire Full-Scale War'
'Neither India Or Pakistan Desire Full-Scale War'

'I am worried that Pakistan will still feel compelled to take substantive military action beyond this apparent drone activity.''If so, the crisis could persist for a while more and dangerous days are still ahead.'

