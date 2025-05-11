HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

PM chairs high-level meeting; CDS, Doval present

Sun, 11 May 2025
Share:
12:57
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday with top government functionaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, a day after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop military actions.

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting.

India had accused Pakistan of violating the terms of the understanding on Saturday night and asked it to take 'appropriate steps' to address these violations and deal with the situation with 'seriousness and responsibility'.

The situation has since cooled down even though residents in several border areas continue to live in a state of apprehension following days of shelling and drone incidents.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PM chairs high-level meeting; CDS, Doval present
LIVE! PM chairs high-level meeting; CDS, Doval present

Operation Sindoor is still ongoing, says IAF on X
Operation Sindoor is still ongoing, says IAF on X

The Indian Air Force on Sunday said it has successfully executed its assigned tasks with precision and in line with national objectives during Operation Sindoor.

Ceasefire: Punjab residents asked to resume normal life
Ceasefire: Punjab residents asked to resume normal life

Calm prevailed in Punjab, especially in the border areas of the state, on Sunday morning, following an understanding between India and Pakistan to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea.

Operation Sindoor: 'Don't Mess With India'
Operation Sindoor: 'Don't Mess With India'

'This strike has certainly enhanced your image.''Otherwise, people would have called you a damp squib, capable of doing nothing except talking big.'

'Neither India Or Pakistan Desire Full-Scale War'
'Neither India Or Pakistan Desire Full-Scale War'

'I am worried that Pakistan will still feel compelled to take substantive military action beyond this apparent drone activity.''If so, the crisis could persist for a while more and dangerous days are still ahead.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD