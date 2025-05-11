Panic grips Rajasthan border residents after truce violations by Pakistan

10:40

he Rajasthan police retrive a missile fragment in Barmer after attacks by Pakistan/ANI Photo





A blackout was imposed in the border region and there were reports of drone activity and explosions from Jaisalmer, Barmer and other areas.





However, according to Jaisalmer resident Revant Singh, the frequency of the drone activity was lower as compared to the two previous nights.





"Drone activity was spotted in the sky, which was a clear violation of the ceasefire announced on Saturday," Singh told PTI.





Jaisalmer and Barmer witnessed drone attacks by Pakistan on Thursday night as well as on Friday night.





The Indian defence forces managed to destroy the drones mid-air and no loss of life or property was reported.





The debris of drones and missile-like objects was found from various locations on Saturday.





The announcement of a ceasefire on Saturday amid a military conflict between India and Pakistan brought some relief to people.





Markets in Jaisalmer and Barmer reopened in the evening and the blackout call in Barmer was withdrawn.





The blackout duration was also shortened in Jaisalmer and Jodhpur. -- PTI

Panic continued to grip the border areas of Rajasthan overnight following ceasefire violations by Pakistan.