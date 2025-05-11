HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pak drone debris kills soldier guarding Udhampur airbase in J-K

Sun, 11 May 2025
08:17
A soldier was killed when he was hit by a fragment of a Pakistani drone, which was successfully intercepted by the Army Air Defence at an air base in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Saturday, officials said. 

The incident took place before the announcement of a ceasefire by India and Pakistan to end their combat activities, which have intensified after the Indian armed forces carried out a missile strike on nine terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir on May 7 in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, they said. 

The solider was on duty at the Udhampur air base, which came under Pakistani drone attack earlier during the day. 

The Indian Air Defence successfully intercepted the drones in the air, but a jawan was hit by a fallen debris resulting in critical injuries to him, the officials said, adding that he later succumbed to his injuries. 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma paid rich tributes to the fallen soldier and expressed sympathies with his family. 

The news of the martyrdom of Shri Surendra Singh Moga ji, a son of Rajasthan, a resident of Jhunjhunu, a soldier of the Indian Army, who attained martyrdom at Udhampur Air Base while performing his duty of national security is extremely sad, he wrote on X. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Amritsar on high alert, people asked to stay indoors
LIVE! Amritsar on high alert, people asked to stay indoors

Pak shelling toll rises to 7 in J-K, more than 25 hurt
Pak shelling toll rises to 7 in J-K, more than 25 hurt

The casualties were reported hours before India and Pakistan agreed to end hostilities, which soared after the Indian Armed Forces hit terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir earlier this week in response to the...

What the...: Drone attacks resume as Pak violates ceasefire
What the...: Drone attacks resume as Pak violates ceasefire

A series of blasts took place in Srinagar city as the security agencies brought down a drone that was seen hovering over Batwara area of the city, close to an army installation, officials said.

Breach of understanding: India on ceasefire violation by Pak
Breach of understanding: India on ceasefire violation by Pak

India has accused Pakistan of breaching an understanding reached earlier on Saturday to stop military actions. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said there have been repeated violations of the understanding since the evening, and that the...

Will adhere to ceasefire, but...: India's warning to Pak
Will adhere to ceasefire, but...: India's warning to Pak

'Every misadventure by Pakistan will be met with strength and every future escalation will invite a decisive response'

