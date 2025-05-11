HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Operation Sindoor martyr Murali Naik's body reaches his village in Andhra

Sun, 11 May 2025
Share:
08:42
image
The body of Mudavath Murali Naik, a soldier martyred during Operation Sindoor', reached his home here in the Sri Sathyasai district late on Friday, an official press release stated. 

Naik (23), an Agniveer from the Kalli Thanda village of Gorantla mandal died around 2 am Friday at a reserve area in Jammu and Kashmir during an exchange of fire as part of Operation Sindoor'. 

The mortal remains of Agniveer Murali Naik reached Kalli Thanda village through Gummayyagaripalli Cross in Gorantla mandal of Penukonda constituency, press release said. 

Naik's body first arrived at the Bengaluru Airport, where it was received by Penukonda MLA and BC Welfare Minister S Savitha. 

Following her tributes to the slain soldier, his body was shifted from Bengaluru Airport to Gorantla in a military convoy of 300 vehicles. 

Enroute to Naik's village, hundreds of people paid tributes to the soldier who died defending the country by showering petals and running behind the ambulance waving Indian flags. 

Later, from Gummayyagaripalli to Kalli Thanda, his body was taken in a procession amid chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai' and Murali Naik amar rahe', accompanied by Savitha, government officials and thousands of people, said the press release. 

Upon reaching the soldier's home at Kalli Thanda, Naik's mother Jyothi Bai, family members, relatives and others sobbed inconsolably over his coffin as people chanted Vande Mataram', even as the BC Welfare Minister tried to comfort them. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Amritsar on high alert, people asked to stay indoors
LIVE! Amritsar on high alert, people asked to stay indoors

Pak shelling toll rises to 7 in J-K, more than 25 hurt
Pak shelling toll rises to 7 in J-K, more than 25 hurt

The casualties were reported hours before India and Pakistan agreed to end hostilities, which soared after the Indian Armed Forces hit terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir earlier this week in response to the...

What the...: Drone attacks resume as Pak violates ceasefire
What the...: Drone attacks resume as Pak violates ceasefire

A series of blasts took place in Srinagar city as the security agencies brought down a drone that was seen hovering over Batwara area of the city, close to an army installation, officials said.

Breach of understanding: India on ceasefire violation by Pak
Breach of understanding: India on ceasefire violation by Pak

India has accused Pakistan of breaching an understanding reached earlier on Saturday to stop military actions. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said there have been repeated violations of the understanding since the evening, and that the...

Will adhere to ceasefire, but...: India's warning to Pak
Will adhere to ceasefire, but...: India's warning to Pak

'Every misadventure by Pakistan will be met with strength and every future escalation will invite a decisive response'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD