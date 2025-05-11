HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

More mock drills next week in TN, to cover major reservoirs: Govt

Sun, 11 May 2025
Share:
10:53
File image
File image
The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday said civil defence mock drills to check the preparedness in vital installations will continue next week in the state, and would be held at major reservoirs. 

On the advice of the ministry of home affairs, such exercises had already been conducted in vital installations like ports, Atomic Power Stations, Airports and Thermal Power Stations across Tamil Nadu starting May 7, an official release in Chennai said. 

On Saturday, mock drills were held at V O Chidambaranar Port Authority and Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station, both in Thoothukudi district. 

An air raid was simulated to check the preparedness of the civil defence system to handle a war kind of emergency. 

Protection, safe evacuation and first aid were rehearsed during this civil defence mock exercise. 

"Civil defence mock exercise will continue next week covering the major reservoirs of WRD (Water Resources Department) across Tamil Nadu. The officials concerned will hold a Table Top Exercise initially and the District Collectors/Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation will conduct on-site civil defence mock drills in select areas in the second half of the week," it added. 

The civil defence exercise is only a mock drill to check the preparedness in the selected vital installations. 

All other functions in other places will go on normally and there is no need for any panic or apprehension among the public about this exercise, the release said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jammu border calm overnight; no drone attack reported
LIVE! Jammu border calm overnight; no drone attack reported

Millions could have died: Trump hails India, Pak for truce
Millions could have died: Trump hails India, Pak for truce

He went on to say that even though this has not been discussed, he is going to 'increase trade substantially with both of these great Nations.'

Chinese FM speaks to Doval, calls for lasting ceasefire
Chinese FM speaks to Doval, calls for lasting ceasefire

Wang also condemned the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which had cross-border linkages and triggered the worst fighting between India and Pakistan in years.

Blackout back in Punjab after Pak breaches truce
Blackout back in Punjab after Pak breaches truce

Blackout measures have been imposed in many districts including Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Pathankot, Patiala, Moga, Kapurthala, and Muktsar districts.

Pak shelling toll rises to 7 in J-K, more than 25 hurt
Pak shelling toll rises to 7 in J-K, more than 25 hurt

The casualties were reported hours before India and Pakistan agreed to end hostilities, which soared after the Indian Armed Forces hit terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir earlier this week in response to the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD