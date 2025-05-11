HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

J-K man working in Shimla booked for using Pak flag as DP

Sun, 11 May 2025
Share:
16:09
image
Police in Shimla have booked a man for using the image of a Pakistan flag as his display picture on WhatsApp, officials said on Sunday.

Adil Magre -- a native of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir living near the Lakkar Bazar in Shimla since 2016 -- works with a private gas agency in the state capital, they said.

Magre has been booked for 'prompting enmity on grounds of religion, language, caste, race or community and imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration', police said.

A case under Sections 196 and 197(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against Magre, they said.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Trump announced ceasefire': Rahul writes to PM
LIVE! 'Trump announced ceasefire': Rahul writes to PM

Might of Indian military felt in Rawalpindi: Rajnath
Might of Indian military felt in Rawalpindi: Rajnath

Under Operation Sindoor, Indian armed forces not only struck Pakistani military bases near the border but their might was even felt in Rawalpindi where the headquarters of the Pakistani Army is located, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh...

J-K police advises border residents to stay in shelters
J-K police advises border residents to stay in shelters

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday asked border villages residents, who were evacuated to safer places in view of cross border shelling by Pakistan, not to rush back to homes as they are yet to sanitise and clear these areas of...

'Neither India Or Pakistan Desire Full-Scale War'
'Neither India Or Pakistan Desire Full-Scale War'

'I am worried that Pakistan will still feel compelled to take substantive military action beyond this apparent drone activity.''If so, the crisis could persist for a while more and dangerous days are still ahead.'

Soldier killed guarding air base in J-K's Udhampur
Soldier killed guarding air base in J-K's Udhampur

A soldier was killed when he was hit by a fragment of a Pakistani drone, which was successfully intercepted by the Army Air Defence at an air base in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Saturday, officials said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD