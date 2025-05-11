HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Jammu border calm overnight; no drone activity reported

Sun, 11 May 2025
Share:
10:09
A view of Poonch town on Sunday morning/ANI on X
A view of Poonch town on Sunday morning/ANI on X
No overnight cross-border shelling or drone activity was reported from anywhere across the Jammu region, officials said on Sunday, as guns fell silent after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firing and military action. 

An uneasy calm prevailed on the borders, especially along the Line of Control in the worst-hit twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, throughout the night, the officials said. 

They said no ceasefire violation or drone activity was reported from anywhere, bringing relief to the people who woke up in a peaceful atmosphere and resumed normal activities this morning. 

As many as 27 persons, including five security personnel, were killed and scores of others injured in intense shelling and drone attacks from Pakistan since May 7 after Indian armed forces targeted terror infrastructure in the neighbouring country in retaliation to April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that had left 26 persons, mostly tourists, dead. 

On May 10, India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. 

Series of blasts had also rocked Jammu city and other major towns, including areas close to the International Border, in the past three days. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jammu border calm overnight; no drone attack reported
LIVE! Jammu border calm overnight; no drone attack reported

Millions could have died: Trump hails India, Pak for truce
Millions could have died: Trump hails India, Pak for truce

He went on to say that even though this has not been discussed, he is going to 'increase trade substantially with both of these great Nations.'

Chinese FM speaks to Doval, calls for lasting ceasefire
Chinese FM speaks to Doval, calls for lasting ceasefire

Wang also condemned the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which had cross-border linkages and triggered the worst fighting between India and Pakistan in years.

Blackout back in Punjab after Pak breaches truce
Blackout back in Punjab after Pak breaches truce

Blackout measures have been imposed in many districts including Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Pathankot, Patiala, Moga, Kapurthala, and Muktsar districts.

Pak shelling toll rises to 7 in J-K, more than 25 hurt
Pak shelling toll rises to 7 in J-K, more than 25 hurt

The casualties were reported hours before India and Pakistan agreed to end hostilities, which soared after the Indian Armed Forces hit terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir earlier this week in response to the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD