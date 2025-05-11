HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Indian strikes killed 35-40 Pakistani soldiers: DGMO

Sun, 11 May 2025
19:38
In the joint press briefing on Sunday, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai revealed that the Pakistan Army is reported to have lost between 35 to 40 personnel due to Indian artillery and small arms fire along the Line of Control between May 7 and 10.

"Some of the airfields and dumps saw repeated attacks in waves from the air. All were thwarted," he said.

Air Marshal A K Bharti detailed Pakistan's failed aerial incursions, stating that beginning 8 pm on May 8, multiple unmanned aerial systems, drones, and combat vehicles launched coordinated attacks on Indian Air Force bases including Jammu, Udhampur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Bathinda, Dalhousie, and Jaisalmer.

"These came in waves and were almost simultaneous. All were neutralised by our alert air defence crews using both modern and legacy systems like Pechora and SAMAR. No damage occurred on ground," he confirmed. 

Responding with force, the Indian Air Force launched a swift and calibrated counter-attack on Pakistani military infrastructure.

"A decision was taken to strike where it would hurt," Air Marshal Bharti said, listing the targeted bases as Chaklala, Rafiq, Rahim Yar Khan, followed by Sargodha, Bhulari, and Jacobabad.

"We have the capability to target every system at these bases and more," he asserted, underscoring India's resolve and operational readiness in the face of aggression.  -- ANI

