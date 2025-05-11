HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Drone, pistol recovered near Ferozepur border

Sun, 11 May 2025
17:32
Image only for representation
Border Security Force and Punjab Police have recovered a drone from an agricultural field near a village, situated along the international Indo-Pakistan border, officials said on Sunday.

The officials received inputs regarding the drone and a search operation was carried out.

The drone along with a pistol and a magazine was recovered from an agricultural field on Saturday near Ganeshe Wale Jhugge village, they said. 

Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons under various provisions of the Arms Act and under the Aircraft Act.

Further investigation is underway.   -- PTI

