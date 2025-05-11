HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Committed' to faithful implementation of ceasefire: Pak

Sun, 11 May 2025
17:13
image
Sajjad Hussain, PTI

Pakistan on Sunday said it was 'committed' to faithful implementation of the ceasefire with India, asserting that its forces are handling the situation with 'responsibility and restraint'.

India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect. Hours later, the arrangement came under severe pressure with New Delhi blaming Islamabad for breaching it.

In a media briefing close to midnight, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called upon Pakistan to take 'appropriate steps' to address these violations and deal with the situation with 'seriousness and responsibility'.

"Pakistan remains committed to faithful implementation of the ceasefire between Pakistan and India," the Foreign Office spokesperson Islamabad said in a statement while responding to the media queries regarding the statement made by Misri.

Pakistan's 'forces are handling the situation with responsibility and restraint,' the spokesperson claimed.

"We believe that any issues in smooth implementation of the ceasefire should be addressed through communication at appropriate levels. The troops on ground should also exercise restraint," he added.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared after the Indian Armed Forces hit terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) last week in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.  -- PTI

IMAGE: A shop across the border in the Mendhar sector suffers damage in shelling by Pakistan, in Poonch on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

