HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BSF jawan injuried in Pak shelling succumbs

Sun, 11 May 2025
Share:
22:58
image
A Border Security Force jawan succumbed to his injuries, which he had sustained in Pakistani shelling, at a hospital Jammu on Sunday, officials said.

This takes the death toll on the Indian side in the four days of intense clashes between India and Pakistan to 28.

Constable Deepak Chimngakham was among the eight BSF personnel injured in the cross-border shelling along the International Border in R S Pura Sector in Jammu on Saturday.

'We salute the supreme sacrifice made by BSF braveheart Constable Chimngakham in the service of the nation. He sustained injuries during cross-border firing along the International Boundary in R S Pura area on May 10, and attained martyrdom on May 11,' BSF Jammu said in a post on X.

It said the Director General of BSF and all ranks expressed their deepest condolences to his family.

'Wreath-laying ceremony (of the fallen jawan) with full honours shall take place tomorrow (Monday) at frontier headquarters Jammu,' the BSF said.
 
While 16 persons, mostly civilians, lost their lives in intense Pakistani shelling on May 7, three others including an Army JCO were killed on May 9, while eight more persons fell to the Pakistani shelling on May 10.

According to officials, dozens of Pakistani posts were also damaged in the retaliatory action by the Indian Army and BSF during the clashes, which ended Saturday.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Army personnel retrieve the debris of a projectile after artillery firing and shelling by Pakistan Armed Forces, at Damtal village in Kangra on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

TOP STORIES

LIVE! We've called Pak's nuclear deterrence bluff: India
LIVE! We've called Pak's nuclear deterrence bluff: India

Pak sought ceasefire after losing 35-40 soldiers: DGMO
Pak sought ceasefire after losing 35-40 soldiers: DGMO

India on Sunday said it inflicted tremendous losses to the Pakistan military, including downing its fighter jets featuring latest technologies and damaging key military installations close to even capital Islamabad, during the three-day...

Top terrorists among 100 killed in Op Sindoor: DGMO
Top terrorists among 100 killed in Op Sindoor: DGMO

Over 100 terrorists, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, were eliminated during Operation Sindoor on May 7, the Indian military said on Sunday.

Blackout imposed in Rajasthan's border areas
Blackout imposed in Rajasthan's border areas

Blackout was imposed in Jaisalmer, Barmer and other border areas in Rajasthan on Sunday night as a precautionary measure in the wake of Saturday's violation by Pakistan of an understanding reached with India following four days of...

COAS empowers commanders to respond to Pak violations
COAS empowers commanders to respond to Pak violations

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has given full authority to the Army commanders for counter-action in the kinetic domain to any violation of the understanding reached between the Indian and Pakistani militaries.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD