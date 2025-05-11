HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Big B returns to X to praise Op Sindoor, says Pahalgam won't be forgotten

Sun, 11 May 2025
10:24
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on early Sunday morning made his social media comeback with a lengthy post on 'Operation Sindoor' by the Indian armed forces in retaliation of the Pahalgam terror attack, after sharing a series of blank posts on his X page and personal blog for weeks. 

The veteran actor had not made any post on X since April 22, hours before terrorists attacked Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir killing 26 people. 

Bachchan, 82, expressed sadness over the massacre of innocent civilians in Pahalgam. 

In his post, he also lauded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for launching 'Operation Sindoor' which targeted nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Bahawalpur which is a major base of Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit. 

"The Pahalgam attack where they killed 26 innocent tourists .. all with their families enjoying a holiday , mercilessly, at one spot - even on a couple just married three days ago, who had come for their Honeymoon .. will never be forgotten .. SO . the Government , who have been telling the neighbouring authorities to stop terrorist camps and activities in our Country , has never been heeded .."   

"Hence Modi and the Government decided to respond to the terrorist base camps in the neighbours and launched a military procedure .. the results of which are well known .. 9 of their terrorist camps and outfits were destroyed .. militarily .. (sic)" the actor wrote on X. 

Bachchan concluded his post with the lines from his father, Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan's popular poem Agneepath, exhorting the armed forces. 

The actor said he chose to select words from the poem "as an inspiration and a demand to the Army and all Indians .. to continue the fight !! Against the injustice done to us and in particular the innocent .. !!!" 

"Tu na thamega kabhi, tu na mudega kabhi, tu na jhukega kabhi, kar shapath, kar shapath, kar shapath, agneepath, agneepath, agneepath," he wrote. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jammu border calm overnight; no drone attack reported
LIVE! Jammu border calm overnight; no drone attack reported

Millions could have died: Trump hails India, Pak for truce
Millions could have died: Trump hails India, Pak for truce

He went on to say that even though this has not been discussed, he is going to 'increase trade substantially with both of these great Nations.'

Chinese FM speaks to Doval, calls for lasting ceasefire
Chinese FM speaks to Doval, calls for lasting ceasefire

Wang also condemned the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which had cross-border linkages and triggered the worst fighting between India and Pakistan in years.

Blackout back in Punjab after Pak breaches truce
Blackout back in Punjab after Pak breaches truce

Blackout measures have been imposed in many districts including Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Pathankot, Patiala, Moga, Kapurthala, and Muktsar districts.

Pak shelling toll rises to 7 in J-K, more than 25 hurt
Pak shelling toll rises to 7 in J-K, more than 25 hurt

The casualties were reported hours before India and Pakistan agreed to end hostilities, which soared after the Indian Armed Forces hit terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir earlier this week in response to the...

