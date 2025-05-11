HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Amritsar on high alert, people asked to stay indoors

Sun, 11 May 2025
Share:
08:51
Visuals from outside Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar/ANI on X
Visuals from outside Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar/ANI on X
Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Amritsar district collector has issued a red alert, urging residents to stay indoors and away from windows.  

In a statement issued on Sunday, the district collector said, "We have restored power supply for your convenience, but we are still on red alert. Sirens will sound now, indicating this red alert. Please don't move out of your house; stay indoors and away from windows. We will be informing you when we get the green signal. Please ensure compliance and please don't panic."  

Earlier, at 4:39 am, the collector had also advised residents to keep lights off and avoid going near windows, roads, balconies, or terraces.  

"By way of abundant caution, please remain indoors with lights off and move away from windows. Please do not move out on road, balcony or terrace. Don't panic. We will let you know when we can resume normal activities," the Amritsar DC said in a statement. -- ANI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Amritsar on high alert, people asked to stay indoors
LIVE! Amritsar on high alert, people asked to stay indoors

Pak shelling toll rises to 7 in J-K, more than 25 hurt
Pak shelling toll rises to 7 in J-K, more than 25 hurt

The casualties were reported hours before India and Pakistan agreed to end hostilities, which soared after the Indian Armed Forces hit terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir earlier this week in response to the...

What the...: Drone attacks resume as Pak violates ceasefire
What the...: Drone attacks resume as Pak violates ceasefire

A series of blasts took place in Srinagar city as the security agencies brought down a drone that was seen hovering over Batwara area of the city, close to an army installation, officials said.

Breach of understanding: India on ceasefire violation by Pak
Breach of understanding: India on ceasefire violation by Pak

India has accused Pakistan of breaching an understanding reached earlier on Saturday to stop military actions. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said there have been repeated violations of the understanding since the evening, and that the...

Will adhere to ceasefire, but...: India's warning to Pak
Will adhere to ceasefire, but...: India's warning to Pak

'Every misadventure by Pakistan will be met with strength and every future escalation will invite a decisive response'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD