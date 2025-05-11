Amritsar on high alert, people asked to stay indoors

08:51

In a statement issued on Sunday, the district collector said, "We have restored power supply for your convenience, but we are still on red alert. Sirens will sound now, indicating this red alert. Please don't move out of your house; stay indoors and away from windows. We will be informing you when we get the green signal. Please ensure compliance and please don't panic."





Earlier, at 4:39 am, the collector had also advised residents to keep lights off and avoid going near windows, roads, balconies, or terraces.





"By way of abundant caution, please remain indoors with lights off and move away from windows. Please do not move out on road, balcony or terrace. Don't panic. We will let you know when we can resume normal activities," the Amritsar DC said in a statement. -- ANI

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Amritsar district collector has issued a red alert, urging residents to stay indoors and away from windows.