Advisory issued in Jalandhar as tension with Pak rises

Sun, 11 May 2025
Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Jalandhar district collector issued an advisory among the locals to avoid bursting crackers, flying drones and forwarding unverified social media messages.  

Situation also returned to normal in Jalandhar. 

Forces have been on constant vigil in the city, the DC further said in the advisory issued.  

In the statement issued, the DC said, "All is well here in Jalandhar. As per authentic information received, there is nothing to worry here and work may resume here as normal. Forces are on constant vigil. As abundant caution: Please discourage local people from bursting crackers, flying drones and forwarding unverified social media messages. Action may be taken against them. We will take immediate action and inform you in time, if there is any information of any threat in the area."  -- ANI

