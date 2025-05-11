3 Bengaluru devotees donate 4 giant silver lamps to Tirupati temple

09:15

A file image of the Tirupati Balaji temple/ANI Photo





The donors presented the lamps to temple official Ramakrishna at Mahadwaram (grand entrance), the release added.





Earlier, TTD chairman BR Naidu distributed 555 helmets to the temple body employees for their safe travel between Tirumala and Tirupati.





J Raghuram and Naveen from a helmet company in Delhi donated the helmets worth Rs 5 lakh.





Naidu promised that another 500 helmets are expected to be donated within 15 days.





"If these are found satisfactory in quality and usage, another 5,000 helmets will be provided," added Naidu.





The Tirupati Venkateswara temple is the world's richest Hindu shrine, which attracts between 70,000 and one lakh devotees per day, who offer up to over Rs 3 crore on an average. -- PTI

Three Bengaluru based devotees have donated four giant silver lamps to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. Radha Krishna, Shyam Sundar Sharma and Shashidhar from Bengaluru donated these lamps on Saturday evening, a press release from TTD said.