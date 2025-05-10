Unidentified debris recovered from Srinagar's Lasjan, no casualties reported

09:50





Visuals from the incident spot showcase that the debris was found between a cluster of houses.





The local residents narrowly escaped from the situation.





According to a local resident, Ashraf, an explosion was heard at around 05:45 am. He spotted a blast in the air, after which he found out fragments of unidentified debris scattered in various parts of the house.





He contacted with the local head after which the police arrived at the spot and recovered the fragments.





"There was a loud explosion at 5.45 am...Following that, we came here...There was an object found lying here...We called up the Local Head, who then called up the Police. They came and retrieved it then. We didn't know what it was...There are no casualties", he told ANI.





Other than Srinagar, fragments and debris of an unidentified projectile were recovered from a field in Mughlani Kot Village in Punjab's Amritsar on Saturday morning.





Visuals from the site showed fragments of the object in an agricultural field, with the surrounding area burnt.





Speaking on the incident, Sarpanch of the village Gursahib Singh said that the incident happened at around five in the morning; however, no one was injured due to the falling debris.





"It happened at 5 am; afterwards I came to know about the blast...no one is injured," he said.





"There was a loud blast; we think it was from a drone that was brought down; not much damage has happened," said another resident of the village.





"There was a blast and we rushed out; parts of this drone are lying around... What they are doing is wrong; we are giving them a befitting reply," said another villager. -- ANI

