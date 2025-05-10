HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Trusting Pak like shaking hands with grenade: Milind Deora

Sat, 10 May 2025
22:30
Trusting Islamabad is like "shaking hands with a grenade", Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora said on Saturday, shortly after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said explosions were heard across Srinagar despite India and Pakistan agreeing to stop all firing and military actions on land, air and sea.
 
Pakistan has violated the bilateral understanding reached in the afternoon to immediately stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, government sources said on Saturday night.

"A ceasefire means little when the world's biggest terror syndicate isn't just LeT or JeM -- it's the Pakistani state itself," Deora, a Rajya Sabha member, said in a post on X.

"Trusting them is like shaking hands with a grenade," the former Union minister said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India agreed to stop all firing on land, air and sea. -- PTI

A series of blasts took place in Srinagar city as the security agencies brought down a drone that was seen hovering over Batwara area of the city, close to an army installation, officials said.

'Every misadventure by Pakistan will be met with strength and every future escalation will invite a decisive response'

India's measures announced against Pakistan on April 23 will remain effective, the sources said.

Indian Armed Forces brought down a number of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means.

