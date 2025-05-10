HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Saudi steps in to de-escalate India-Pak tensions

Sat, 10 May 2025
08:52
A damaged house in Pakistani drone attack in Jammu on Saturday/ANI on X
Saudi Arabia early Saturday said it was making efforts to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan, end current military confrontations, and promote the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomatic channels. 

In a brief statement, the foreign ministry said that upon the directives of the Saudi leadership, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir visited India and Pakistan on May 8 and 9 as part of the Kingdom's "ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions, end current military confrontations, and promote the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomatic channels". 

The Saudi statement came as tensions soared significantly, with Pakistan claiming that its three airbases were targeted by Indian missiles and drones early Saturday. 

Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told a hurriedly called press conference in Islamabad at around 4 am that Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal) and Rafiqui (Shorkot in Jhang district) airbases of Pakistan Air Force were targeted. 

Minutes later, citing security officials, state-run PTV said that Pakistan has launched a retaliatory operation "Bunyan al-Marsous", meaning "Iron Wall". 

Al-Jubeir travelled to New Delhi on Thursday on an unannounced visit and discussed with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar the situation that has developed since India's military strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir early Wednesday. -- PTI

