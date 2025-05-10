HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Police ban use of firecrackers in Mumbai for a month

Sat, 10 May 2025
Share:
19:41
image
The police on Saturday banned the use of firecrackers in Mumbai from May 11 till June 9, an official said. 

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), the preventive order has been issued under the Maharashtra Police Act. 

No person shall burst any firecrackers, including rockets, within the limits of the metropolis from Sunday till June 11, the official added. 

The move came at a time when India and Pakistan were engaged in a military conflict. 

The two neighbours announced a ceasefire on Saturday evening. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

INDIA, PAKISTAN AGREE TO IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE: TRUMP
INDIA, PAKISTAN AGREE TO IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE: TRUMP

'I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.'

LIVE! Pak opens its airspace for all traffic after ceasefire
LIVE! Pak opens its airspace for all traffic after ceasefire

India, Pak agree to halt ops on land, air, sea from 5 pm
India, Pak agree to halt ops on land, air, sea from 5 pm

India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire on all fronts with effect from 5 pm on Saturday, following talks mediated by the US. The agreement was announced by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who said that the DGMOs of both countries...

India, Pak worked out an understanding: Jaishankar on ceasefire
India, Pak worked out an understanding: Jaishankar on ceasefire

"India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," he said.

'Neither India Or Pakistan Desire Full-Scale War'
'Neither India Or Pakistan Desire Full-Scale War'

'I am worried that Pakistan will still feel compelled to take substantive military action beyond this apparent drone activity.''If so, the crisis could persist for a while more and dangerous days are still ahead.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD