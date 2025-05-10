HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pak violates ceasefire within hrs, firing reported in JK

Sat, 10 May 2025
Share:
22:17
image
Pakistan has violated the bilateral understanding reached this afternoon to immediately stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, government sources said on Saturday night.
   
This came hours after India announced the understanding following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes that brought the two countries teetering on the edge of full scale war.

The sources said firing from the Pakistani side was reported in Akhnoor sector in Jammu and Kashmir. Drones were also seen in the Pir Panjal area.
 
The decision to stop military action by India and Pakistan was first made public by US President Donald Trump in a surprise announcement in a social media post while claiming that the talks between the two sides were "mediated" by the United States after which "India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE."

Top government sources, however, clearly said that the outcome was the result of a direct engagement between the Indian and Pakistani sides and that Islamabad agreed to it with "no pre conditions, no post conditions and no links to other issues."
 
In a short announcement after Trump's remarks, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the directors general of military operations of India and Pakistan agreed on the understanding during a call this afternoon.
 
"The Director General of Military Operations of Pakistan called the Director General of Military Operations of India at 1535 hours IST earlier today," Misri told the media at around 6 pm.
 
"It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time today," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

What the...: Drones attack resumes as Pak violates ceasefire
What the...: Drones attack resumes as Pak violates ceasefire

A series of blasts took place in Srinagar city as the security agencies brought down a drone that was seen hovering over Batwara area of the city, close to an army installation, officials said.

Will adhere to ceasefire, but...: India's warning to Pak
Will adhere to ceasefire, but...: India's warning to Pak

'Every misadventure by Pakistan will be met with strength and every future escalation will invite a decisive response'

India-Pak water treaty remains suspended despite ceasefire
India-Pak water treaty remains suspended despite ceasefire

India's measures announced against Pakistan on April 23 will remain effective, the sources said.

How India intercepted and shot down Pak's drones, UAVs
How India intercepted and shot down Pak's drones, UAVs

Indian Armed Forces brought down a number of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means.

'Asim Munir Should Be Declared A War Criminal'
'Asim Munir Should Be Declared A War Criminal'

'Asim Munir Is A War Criminal'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD