Pak troops violate ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Uri, Gurez sectors

Sat, 10 May 2025
13:18
Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri and Gurez sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.
 
They said the Pakistani troops targeted Charunda and Hatlanga areas of Uri sector in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
 
They also violated ceasefire in Bagtore area of Gurez sector in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, the officials said.
 
According to the officials, heavy shelling was going on at these places. However, there were no reports of any loss of life so far.
 
Further details were awaited, they added.
 
On Friday, a woman was killed and two of her family members injured in heavy shelling by Pakistani troops from across LoC Baramulla and Kupwara districts. -- PTI 

