Pak targets places of worship, residential areas in Jammu

Sat, 10 May 2025
The damaged temple and houses during Pakistani attack in Jammu./ANI Photo
Pakistan continued its attack on India with the neighbouring country targeted places of worship in Jammu besides residential areas in the city. 

"Pakistan continued its hostilities on Friday by targeting places of worship like the famous Shambhu Temple and residential areas in Jammu. Multiple armed drones have been sent through the night, endangering civilians and religious sites. The Indian Armed Forces remain vigilant and are committed to defending the sovereignty of the nation," the defence ministry said in post on X.

