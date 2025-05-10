Pak opens its airspace for all traffic after ceasefire with India

19:25

Pakistan announced on Saturday that it was opening its airspace for all kinds of traffic, shortly after the announcement of a ceasefire with India.





Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) made the announcement as apparently normalcy returns to the country after the raging tension with India seems to be ending.





"All airports in the country are available for normal flight operations. Passengers are requested to contact the relevant airline for the latest schedule of their flights," the PAA said.





It also said that Pakistan's airspace has been fully restored for all types of flights, and all airports in the country are available for normal flight operations.





Pakistan's airspace remained closed for a certain duration and routes due to the tension with India, which hampered regular air traffic, resulting in inconvenience for passengers.





The decision to open airspace showed that clouds on the horizon of Pakistan and India are lifting. -- PTI