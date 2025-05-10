HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pak defence minister rules out nuclear option 'for now'

Sat, 10 May 2025
14:59
The option to go nuclear is not on the cards right now, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday said as Indian and Pakistani militaries targeted each other's installations, escalating the already serious confrontations.
 
"At the moment the nuclear option is not on the cards. However, if the situation comes up the 'watchers' will be affected as well," Asif told Geo News.
 
"I am telling the world that this is not going to be confined to the region only, it could be much wider ... this destruction. Our options are being reduced considering the situation India is creating," he said.
 
Asif said that no meeting of the National Command Authority has been called.
 
The NCA is responsible for making the operational decisions on Pakistan's nuclear weapons.
 
Tensions between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan increased after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages.
 
Pakistan launched a fresh wave of drone attacks targeting 26 locations in India -- from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat -- for the second night on Friday, with the Indian defence ministry saying the enemy's attempts to hit vital installations, including airports and air bases, were successfully thwarted.
 
Pakistan on early Saturday claimed that its three air bases were targeted by Indian missiles and drones. -- PTI 

LIVE! Pak defence minister rules out nuclear option 'for now'
Ready for de-escalation if...: Pak after India hits airbases
Dar's statement, echoed by another federal minister, came as the Indian and Pakistani militaries targeted each other's installations using missiles in the last more than 12 hours, further escalating the already tense conflict situation.

India responds to Pak claim of destroying India's S-400
The Indian and Pakistani militaries targeted each other's installations using missiles in the last over 12 hours, further escalating the already tense conflict situation.

Pak moving troops to forward areas, indicating...: India
Wing Commander Singh asserted that while all hostile actions have been effectively countered with proportionate responses, India has reiterated its commitment to de-escalation, conditional on reciprocal restraint from Pakistan.

'People feel unsafe even in their homes'
Pakistan's drone strikes and mortar shelling targeted six locations in Jammu, including the densely populated Rehari Colony, leaving one person injured and causing widespread damage. Residents described scenes of devastation and...

