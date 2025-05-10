Nine nabbed in Jaisalmer over 'suspicious activity'

00:19

File image





One of them is under interrogation by various agencies, the police said. Jaisalmer superintendent of police Sudheer Choudhary said, of the nine, five are from Jaisalmer, three from Barmer, and one from Bihar.





The men under custody are Dharmanath Jogi, 21, Jeetu Nath Jogi, 27, Roopchand Od, 44, Lakhuram Od, 33, Harish Od, 19, Manohar Ram Od, 19, Ugaram Od, 20, Mohammad Rehmat, 22, and Khetaram Meghwal, whose age was not given.





Choudhary said Khetaram is a seasoned burglar with around two dozen cases of theft lodged against him in Barmer district, and is wanted in at least eight of them.





The SP appealed to the people not to go unnecessarily near strategically important places, and not to indulge in photography or videography of the activities of government agencies. -- PTI

