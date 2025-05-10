HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Multiple blasts heard near vital installations in Srinagar

Sat, 10 May 2025
08:21
Security personnel at Srinagar's Ghar Lal Chowk after loud explosions on Saturday/Umar Ganie/Rediff
Multiple blasts were heard in Srinagar city early on Saturday morning, hours after the Indian military thwarted drone attacks by Pakistan at several places here late last night. 

According to officials, the blasts were heard near vital installations, including the airport. 

As soon as the blasts were heard, sirens went off in the city. 

Power has also been snapped in the city and most other parts of the valley, the officials said. -- PTI

India Strikes At Pakistan Airbases
India Strikes At Pakistan Airbases

Pakistan military spokesperson Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told a hurriedly called press conference in Islamabad at around 4 am that th Pakistan air force's Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal) and Rafiqui...

Govt official among 5 killed in heavy Pak shelling in J-K
Govt official among 5 killed in heavy Pak shelling in J-K

Raj Kumar Thapa, additional district development commissioner, Rajouri, and his two staff members were seriously injured when an artillery shell hit his official residence in Rajouri town, the officials said.

LIVE! Explosion-like sounds heard in Punjab's Pathankot
LIVE! Explosion-like sounds heard in Punjab's Pathankot

'Neither India Or Pakistan Desire Full-Scale War'
'Neither India Or Pakistan Desire Full-Scale War'

'I am worried that Pakistan will still feel compelled to take substantive military action beyond this apparent drone activity.''If so, the crisis could persist for a while more and dangerous days are still ahead.'

India foils Pak's drone strikes at 26 sites; family hurt
India foils Pak's drone strikes at 26 sites; family hurt

Meanwhile, a precautionary blackout has been enforfced in the multiple areas amid the esclating tensions between India and Pakistan.

