MP transporters' body offers to hand over 7.5 lakh trucks to Army

Sat, 10 May 2025
The All India Motor Transport Congress on Friday offered to make available about 7.5 lakh trucks registered in Madhya Pradesh to the Indian Army.   

State unit chief of the association C L Mukati told reporters that he has written a letter to the Prime Minister's Office in this regard. 

"Operation Sindoor of the Indian armed forces has filled us with pride. In this critical time, to serve the country, we are ready to hand over 7.5 lakh trucks registered in the state to the army free of cost. We are safe only because of the valour of our army," he said. 

During the Kargil war of 1999, transporters in the state had handed over about 1,000 trucks to the army cantonment in Mhow, said Mukati. -- PTI

