Modi chairs meeting with top defence establishment

14:21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting with the top defence establishment to take stock of the emerging security situation amid the intensifying military conflict with Pakistan.

Modi met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the three service chiefs and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan to review the security scenario and chalk out strategies for the future course of action, officials said.





The conflict with Pakistan has intensified with the armed forces responding proportionately and adequately to Pakistani attempts to target Indian installations.





Pakistan's military is moving its troops in the forward areas, India said on Saturday, as the two countries continued to attack each other's military facilities.





"The Pakistan military is observed to be moving their troops to the border areas," Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said at a press briefing along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. -- PTI