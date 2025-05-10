HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi chairs high-level meeting after ceasefire with Pak

Sat, 10 May 2025
20:27
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting Saturday evening with top government functionaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, following the announcement that India and Pakistan have reached an understanding to stop military actions.
   
NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting.
 
The directors general of military operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri  said.
 
The brief announcement by the foreign secretary came shortly after US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after talks mediated by the US.
 
The DGMO of Pakistan called the DGMO of India at 3.35 pm earlier this afternoon, Misri said. -- PTI

'I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.'

India's measures announced against Pakistan on April 23 will remain effective, the sources said.

'Every misadventure by Pakistan will be met with strength and every future escalation will invite a decisive response'

