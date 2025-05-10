HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
J-K CM Omar Abdullah slams IMF for $1 bn loan to Pak

Sat, 10 May 2025
08:42
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday hit out at the IMF for granting a billion dollar loan to Pakistan, saying the global financial organisation was "essentially reimbursing" Islamabad for the ammunition used to devastate border areas of the Union territory. 

The International Monetary Fund on Friday approved the disbursement of around $1 billion to Pakistan under the Extended Fund Facility. 

"I'm not sure how the 'International Community' thinks the current tension in the subcontinent will be de-escalated when the IMF essentially reimburses Pakistan for all the ordnance it is using to devastate Poonch, Rajouri, Uri, Tangdhar & so many other places," Abdullah said in a post on X. 

India abstained from the vote at the IMF, pointing out that rewarding continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism sends a dangerous message to the global community, exposes funding agencies and donors to reputational risks, and makes a mockery of global values. -- PTI

