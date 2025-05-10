J-K CM Omar Abdullah slams IMF for $1 bn loan to Pak

08:42





The International Monetary Fund on Friday approved the disbursement of around $1 billion to Pakistan under the Extended Fund Facility.





"I'm not sure how the 'International Community' thinks the current tension in the subcontinent will be de-escalated when the IMF essentially reimburses Pakistan for all the ordnance it is using to devastate Poonch, Rajouri, Uri, Tangdhar & so many other places," Abdullah said in a post on X.





India abstained from the vote at the IMF, pointing out that rewarding continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism sends a dangerous message to the global community, exposes funding agencies and donors to reputational risks, and makes a mockery of global values. -- PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday hit out at the IMF for granting a billion dollar loan to Pakistan, saying the global financial organisation was "essentially reimbursing" Islamabad for the ammunition used to devastate border areas of the Union territory.