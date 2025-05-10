J-K CM Abdullah visits residential area hit by Pak attacks in Jammu

10:05

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah interacts with the families who were displaced by Pak shelling in Jammu/ANI Photo





Abdullah visited the explosion site in Rehari and interacted with the affected family, they said.





People across Jammu on Saturday woke up to blast-like sounds as sirens rang out in the city amid a fresh wave of suspected drone attacks by Pakistan.





Deafening sounds of explosions started rattling Jammu around 5 am, with officials confirming a fresh wave of drone attack from across the border, triggering panic among the people.





A residential building was also damaged in the Roop Nagar area of the city, the officials said.





The fresh attacks followed after Pakistan launched a wave of drone attacks targeting 26 locations in India -- from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat -- for the second night on Friday.





Tensions between India and Pakistan soared significantly after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages. -- PTI

