Indus Water Treaty will remain in abeyance: Sources

Sat, 10 May 2025
19:51
India's punitive measures against Pakistan including putting the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack will remain in place, government sources said on Saturday.
 
The clarification came after India and Pakistan worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military actions, ending days of hostilities between their militaries.

India's measures announced against Pakistan on April 23 will remain effective, the sources said.

Terrorism will not go unpunished and India's resolve on terrorism remains firm, the sources added.

On the understanding between the two sides to end the hostilities, the sources said Pakistan called it a bilateral arrangement.

US President Donald Trump was the first to announce the understanding between India and Pakistan and claimed credit for it. -- PTI

