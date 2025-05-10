HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Indo-Pak conflict: Govt directs CISF to check cargo, in-line baggage i

Sat, 10 May 2025
16:14
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Saturday said it has extended an additional security cover to temporarily supervise cargo operations and in-line hold baggage screening system at 69 civil airports of the country under its counter-terrorist cover.
   
A spokesperson for the paramilitary force said the move has been initiated following a directive issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on May 9 "temporarily" extending CISF's cover to these processes in "direct response" to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and the subsequent security scenario in the country.
 
This new arrangement will be in place till May 18, the spokesperson said.
 
The CISF usually is only entrusted to frisk passengers and their cabin baggage. The cargo and In-line Hold Baggage Screening System (ILHBSS) checking was done by private security staff engaged by the airlines and airport operators.
 
"The enhancement of CISF's mandate is essential to reinforce security arrangements at all civil airports," the spokesperson said.
 
He added that the CISF has responded immediately and resumed "oversight" over cargo and baggage operations.
 
The CISF will also "oversee" operations and the security staff of airport operators for ILHBSS, he said.
 
The directives also authorise CISF personnel to perform random checks and oversee access control to these "critical" facilities (airports), the spokesperson added.
 
All the airports under cover of the CISF have "already implemented" the new strengthened system, he said.
 
Prior to this directive, CISF's deployment as the primary aviation security force did not explicitly extend to the direct security and screening of cargo operations and the ILHBSS, officials explained.
 
The decision aims to introduce a crucial secondary layer of security checks to enhance aviation security, he said. -- PTI 

LIVE! India declares future terror attacks will be treated as...
LIVE! India declares future terror attacks will be treated as...

India shoots down Pakistani kamikaze drones in Punjab
India shoots down Pakistani kamikaze drones in Punjab

The Indian Army's Air Defence units successfully shot down multiple Kamikaze drones launched by Pakistan after they crossed the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar early Saturday morning. The drones, identified as Byker YIHA III...

Op Sindoor kills 5 hardcore Jaish, LeT terrorists. List HERE
Op Sindoor kills 5 hardcore Jaish, LeT terrorists. List HERE

Sources have revealed that at least five hardcore terrorists affiliated with banned terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed in Indian strikes in Pakistan on May 7th. The strikes targeted nine terror...

Ready for de-escalation if...: Pak after India hits airbases
Ready for de-escalation if...: Pak after India hits airbases

Dar's statement, echoed by another federal minister, came as the Indian and Pakistani militaries targeted each other's installations using missiles in the last more than 12 hours, further escalating the already tense conflict situation.

India responds to Pak claim of destroying India's S-400
India responds to Pak claim of destroying India's S-400

The Indian and Pakistani militaries targeted each other's installations using missiles in the last over 12 hours, further escalating the already tense conflict situation.

