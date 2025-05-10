HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India-Pak conflict: Maha cyber takes down 5,000 social media posts

Sat, 10 May 2025
15:23
Maharashtra Cyber has removed 5,000 posts from social media platforms containing fake news and misinformation about the military conflict between India and Pakistan, an official said on Saturday.

According to officials, fake news about the army's movements, strategic operations, or retaliatory measures from neighbouring countries was found on social media.

The cybercrime detection agency has also issued an advisory on the circulation of fake news and misinformation related to the military conflict, the official said.

He said such unverified and misleading content poses a serious risk to national security and may contribute to the escalation of the conflict.

Taking serious cognisance of such fake news and misinformation, the agency issued notices to take down and remove such false narratives from social media and communication platforms, he said.

The official said the agency has removed around 5,000 social media posts containing fake news and misinformation about the military conflict.

He said the department remains fully committed to maintaining a secure and trustworthy information environment and will continue to coordinate with platform operators and enforcement agencies to curb the spread of misinformation.

Spreading false information, knowingly or unknowingly, is a punishable offence under the law, the official said.

Maharashtra Cyber, in a statement, strongly advised citizens to exercise restraint and discernment while consuming and sharing information, particularly about matters of national importance.

The agency appealed to people to act responsibly, verify facts from authorised sources, and report any suspicious or misleading content. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India declares future terror attacks will be treated as...
LIVE! India declares future terror attacks will be treated as...

India shoots down Pakistani kamikaze drones in Punjab
India shoots down Pakistani kamikaze drones in Punjab

The Indian Army's Air Defence units successfully shot down multiple Kamikaze drones launched by Pakistan after they crossed the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar early Saturday morning. The drones, identified as Byker YIHA III...

Op Sindoor kills 5 hardcore Jaish, LeT terrorists. List HERE
Op Sindoor kills 5 hardcore Jaish, LeT terrorists. List HERE

Sources have revealed that at least five hardcore terrorists affiliated with banned terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed in Indian strikes in Pakistan on May 7th. The strikes targeted nine terror...

Ready for de-escalation if...: Pak after India hits airbases
Ready for de-escalation if...: Pak after India hits airbases

Dar's statement, echoed by another federal minister, came as the Indian and Pakistani militaries targeted each other's installations using missiles in the last more than 12 hours, further escalating the already tense conflict situation.

India responds to Pak claim of destroying India's S-400
India responds to Pak claim of destroying India's S-400

The Indian and Pakistani militaries targeted each other's installations using missiles in the last over 12 hours, further escalating the already tense conflict situation.

