India-Pak conflict: Maha cyber takes down 5,000 social media posts

15:23

Maharashtra Cyber has removed 5,000 posts from social media platforms containing fake news and misinformation about the military conflict between India and Pakistan, an official said on Saturday.





According to officials, fake news about the army's movements, strategic operations, or retaliatory measures from neighbouring countries was found on social media.





The cybercrime detection agency has also issued an advisory on the circulation of fake news and misinformation related to the military conflict, the official said.





He said such unverified and misleading content poses a serious risk to national security and may contribute to the escalation of the conflict.





Taking serious cognisance of such fake news and misinformation, the agency issued notices to take down and remove such false narratives from social media and communication platforms, he said.





The official said the agency has removed around 5,000 social media posts containing fake news and misinformation about the military conflict.





He said the department remains fully committed to maintaining a secure and trustworthy information environment and will continue to coordinate with platform operators and enforcement agencies to curb the spread of misinformation.





Spreading false information, knowingly or unknowingly, is a punishable offence under the law, the official said.





Maharashtra Cyber, in a statement, strongly advised citizens to exercise restraint and discernment while consuming and sharing information, particularly about matters of national importance.





The agency appealed to people to act responsibly, verify facts from authorised sources, and report any suspicious or misleading content. -- PTI