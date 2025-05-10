HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India shoots down Pakistani kamikaze drones in Punjab

Sat, 10 May 2025
15:38
Indian Army's Air Defence units early Saturday morning shot down multiple Kamikaze drones launched by Pakistan after they crossed the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar, defence sources said.
   
The drones, identified as Byker YIHA III models, were launched around 5 am and were headed toward densely populated civilian areas, they said. 
 
The Indian Army's Air Defence (AAD) system responded swiftly, detecting and destroying the drones within seconds of their entry into the Indian airspace, the sourdes added.
 
The drones were brought down using quick-reaction air defence guns deployed along the border. No casualties or damage to civilian property was reported, the sources said.
 
Initial findings suggest the drones were carrying high-explosive payloads designed to cause mass civilian harm. They described the attempted strike as a "fresh low" in Pakistan's continuing provocation.
 
The incident highlights the efficiency of India's multi-layered air-defence system, which combines ground-based radars, electro-optical sensors, and automated control systems for real-time threat response. -- PTI 

