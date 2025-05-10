India shoots down Pak drones in Amritsar

08:59

The remains of Pakistani drones shot down my Indian air defence system/Courtesy Indian Army on X





"Pakistan's blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western borders. In one such incident, today (Saturday) at approximately 5 AM, Multiple enemy armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar. The hostile drones were instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defence units," Army said in a post on X.





"Pakistan's blatant attempt to violate India's sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable. The Indian Army will thwart enemy designs," it said.

India shot down Pakistani drones in Amritsar in Punjab on Saturday morning as the neighbouring country continued attack on the border areas escalating tensions.