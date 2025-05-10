HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India, Pakistan agree to ceasefire, claims Trump

Sat, 10 May 2025
17:46
President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after talks mediated by the United States.
 
There was no immediate confirmation from either country.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," the US president announced in a post on Truth Social.

The announcement by Trump came  after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir. 
Rubio also made a similar statement on X. --PTI

