India, Pak worked out stopping of military action: Sources

18:17

India and Pakistan directly worked out the stopping of military actions, government sources said on Saturday.

The source-based clarification came after US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after talks mediated by the US.

"The stoppage of firing and military action between India and Pakistan was worked out directly between the two countries," said a source.

The Pakistan Director General of Military Operations initiated the call this afternoon after which discussions took place and understanding reached, the sources said.

There is no decision to hold talks on any other issue at any other place, they said. -- PTI