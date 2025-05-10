India, Pak agree to full ceasefire from 5 pm today: Govt

18:24

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Pakistan called the Director General of Military Operations of India, during which both sides agreed to halt all military action on land, at sea, and in the air starting at 5pm.





"Pakistan called Indian Directors General of Military Operations at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours IST," said Vikram Misri.





He said that instructions have been issued on both sides to implement this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will have another discussion on 12th May at 12 noon hours, he added.