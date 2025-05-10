HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India declares future terror attacks will be treated as...

Sat, 10 May 2025
16:22
Any future act of terror in India will be considered an "act of war" against the country and will be responded to accordingly, top government sources said on Saturday.
   
With this decision, the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to draw red lines against terror incidents and makes clear its intention to firmly respond to the perpetrators and conspirators, in what is seen as a message to Pakistan -- a country linked to various terrorist groups involved in targeting Indians.
 
The decision comes amid an intensifying conflict with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which had left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead. -- PTI 

India shoots down Pakistani kamikaze drones in Punjab
The Indian Army's Air Defence units successfully shot down multiple Kamikaze drones launched by Pakistan after they crossed the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar early Saturday morning. The drones, identified as Byker YIHA III...

Op Sindoor kills 5 hardcore Jaish, LeT terrorists. List HERE
Sources have revealed that at least five hardcore terrorists affiliated with banned terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed in Indian strikes in Pakistan on May 7th. The strikes targeted nine terror...

Ready for de-escalation if...: Pak after India hits airbases
Dar's statement, echoed by another federal minister, came as the Indian and Pakistani militaries targeted each other's installations using missiles in the last more than 12 hours, further escalating the already tense conflict situation.

India responds to Pak claim of destroying India's S-400
The Indian and Pakistani militaries targeted each other's installations using missiles in the last over 12 hours, further escalating the already tense conflict situation.

