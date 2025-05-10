India declares future terror attacks will be treated as...

16:22

Any future act of terror in India will be considered an "act of war" against the country and will be responded to accordingly, top government sources said on Saturday.

With this decision, the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to draw red lines against terror incidents and makes clear its intention to firmly respond to the perpetrators and conspirators, in what is seen as a message to Pakistan -- a country linked to various terrorist groups involved in targeting Indians.

The decision comes amid an intensifying conflict with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which had left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead. -- PTI